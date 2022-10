Description

This map shows the detected water areas in Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, Northeastern region, Thailand on 24 October 2022 due to heavy rain from Typhoon Noru. Flooding continues to affect in many areas of Thailand, since mid September 2022 until now.