Description

This map shows the detected water areas in Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, NakhonNayok and PrachinBuri provinces, Central region, Thailand on 23 October 2022 due to heavy rain from Typhoon Noru. Flooding continues to affect in many areasof Thailand, since mid September 2022 until now.