06 Nov 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria Displacement (5 November 2019)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original
OVERVIEW

The onset of military operations in Northeast Syria by the Turkish army and allied non-state groups on 9 October has forced huge numbers of people to flee their homes. As of 04 November, 99,629 remain displaced from Al Hasakeh, Ar Raqqa, and Aleppo Governorates; an additional 115,490 people were displaced and have since returned to their places of origin. Displaced people are finding shelter with friends and family and also in informal settlements and collective shelters. There are 88 such shelters in Al-Hasakeh Governorate alone. Over 14,000 people have reportedly been displaced into neighboring Iraq. Prior to 9 October, Northeast Syria already hosted a total of 710,000 people displaced from earlier phases of the conflict, around 91,000 of whom remain in Al Hol, Areesha, Mahmoudi, Newroz and Roj camps.

