Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria Displacement (28 October 2019)

The onset of military operations in Northeast Syria by the Turkish army and allied non-state groups on 9 October has forced huge numbers of people to flee their homes. Around 105,574 remain displaced as of 28 October, and an additional 96,855 people were displaced and have since returned. Of those currently displaced, 98,798 are from Al Hassakeh and Ar Raqqa, and 6,776 are from Aleppo. Displaced people are finding shelter with friends and family and also in informal settlements and collective shelters.

There are 69 such shelters in Al Hasakeh Governorate alone. Over 12,200 people have reportedly been displaced into neighboring Iraq.

Prior to 9 October, Northeast Syria already hosted a total of 710,000 people displaced from earlier phases of the conflict, around 91,000 of whom remain in Al Hol, Areesha, Mahmoudi, Newroz and Roj camps.