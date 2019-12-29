29 Dec 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria Displacement (18 December 2019)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (890.38 KB)

OVERVIEW

The onset of military operations in Northeast Syria by Turkish Armed Forces and allied non-state groups on 9 October has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes. As of 18 December, 70,590 remain displaced from Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, and Aleppo Governorates. Displaced people have, in the majority, found shelter in local communities but also in informal settlements and collective shelters. There are 77 shelters in Al-Hasakeh Governorate. According to UNHCR, as of 30 November, more than 17,500 people have crossed into neighboring Iraq. Prior to 9 October, Northeast Syria already hosted approximately 710,000 people displaced from earlier phases of the conflict, around 91,000 of whom remain in Al Hol, Areesha, Mahmoudli, Newroz and Roj camps.
In recent weeks, three new informal IDP settlements have been established: Tweineh (hosting an estimated 4,120 people), Tal-Samen (estimated 20 people) and Daham (estimated 1,800 people).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.