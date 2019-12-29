Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria Displacement (18 December 2019)

OVERVIEW

The onset of military operations in Northeast Syria by Turkish Armed Forces and allied non-state groups on 9 October has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes. As of 18 December, 70,590 remain displaced from Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, and Aleppo Governorates. Displaced people have, in the majority, found shelter in local communities but also in informal settlements and collective shelters. There are 77 shelters in Al-Hasakeh Governorate. According to UNHCR, as of 30 November, more than 17,500 people have crossed into neighboring Iraq. Prior to 9 October, Northeast Syria already hosted approximately 710,000 people displaced from earlier phases of the conflict, around 91,000 of whom remain in Al Hol, Areesha, Mahmoudli, Newroz and Roj camps.

In recent weeks, three new informal IDP settlements have been established: Tweineh (hosting an estimated 4,120 people), Tal-Samen (estimated 20 people) and Daham (estimated 1,800 people).