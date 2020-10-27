Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (September 2020) [EN/TR]
September 2020 updates
In September 2020, the humanitarian community recorded about 20,000 spontaneous IDP return movements in different locations across Syria, marking a six percent increase from the previous month. More than 14,000 of these return movements (70 percent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates. The relative calm observed in the Idleb area since the ceasefire agreement of 5 March likely contributed to these movements, as people who were previously displaced from southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates due to hostilities moved back to their communities of origin.
At the sub-district level; Ariha sub-district in Idleb governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements with around 4,000 returns while Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate and Idleb sub-district in Idleb governorate received about 2,000 spontaneous IDP return movements each in September. Moreover, Teftnaz sub-district in Idleb governorate and Susat sub-district in Deir-Ez-Zor governorate each received about 1,000 spontaneous IDP return movements.
At the community level; Aleppo city centre received the most return movements, with around 2,000 returns, while Shinan town in Idleb governorate received around 1,000 return movements in September. Mastumeh, Teftnaz and Orm Eljoz towns in Idleb governorate received more than 700 spontaneous IDP return movements each. Ariha, Qminas and Kafrlata towns in Idleb governorate and Tadmor town in Homs governorate received around 600 IDP movements each this month.
Notes:
The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.
