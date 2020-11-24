Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (October 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

In October 2020, the humanitarian community recorded some 22,000 spontaneous IDP return movements in different locations across Syria, marking a seven percent increase from September. Over 14,000 of these return movements (62 percent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates. The relative calm observed in the Idleb area since the ceasefire agreement of 5 March likely contributed to these movements, as people who were previously displaced from southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates due to hostilities moved back to their communities of origin. At the sub-district level, Ariha sub-district in Idleb governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements with around 6,000 returns, while Idleb sub-district in Idleb governorate and Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate respectively received some 3,000 and 2,000 spontaneous IDP return movements in October. More than 1,000 spontaneous IDP return movements were received by Abu Kamal sub-district in Deir-Ez-Zor governorate, Jisr-Ash-Shugur subdistrict in Idleb governorate and Afrin sub-district in Aleppo governorate over the same period.

At the community level, Aleppo city received the most return movements with around 2,000 returns,

Ablin town in Idleb governorate received some 1,600 return movements in October, and Ariha and Mozra towns in Idleb governorate each received more than 600 spontaneous IDP returns. Tadmor town in Homs governorate and Nayrab and Bennsh towns in Idleb governorate each received around 500 IDP movements this month.

