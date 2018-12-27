27 Dec 2018

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (November 2018)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (616.51 KB)

November update

During the month of November, the humanitarian community have tracked (102,267) spontaneous IDPs returnees in several areas cross Syria. In Dar’a for example, there have been 47000 IDPs returned to their original areas within the governorate due to a relatively calmer times after the GoS gained control on the governorate. While there was not much done in light of reconstruction of residential areas, people decided to collaborate locally to make minimum improvements to their destructed homes. The SARC has supported efforts to pave some roads, and repairs of utilities power to normalize it for returnees, while the churches and other civil society organizations have supported efforts to remove the debris from residential areas.

Notes

  • The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns includes IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

  • The returnees would be transferred to the category of resident after 6 months or as agreed by the IDP/Population task force (TBF).

  • The IDP spontaneous returns referred in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from pervious years.

