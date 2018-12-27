Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (November 2018)

November update

During the month of November, the humanitarian community have tracked (102,267) spontaneous IDPs returnees in several areas cross Syria. In Dar’a for example, there have been 47000 IDPs returned to their original areas within the governorate due to a relatively calmer times after the GoS gained control on the governorate. While there was not much done in light of reconstruction of residential areas, people decided to collaborate locally to make minimum improvements to their destructed homes. The SARC has supported efforts to pave some roads, and repairs of utilities power to normalize it for returnees, while the churches and other civil society organizations have supported efforts to remove the debris from residential areas.

Notes