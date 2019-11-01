01 Nov 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (September 2019) [EN/AR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (898.13 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)Arabic version

September 2019 Updates

In September 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 31,353 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of this returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with around 13,000 returnees, about 12,300 of which returned from within the governorate and about 750 returnees from Hama governorate. Deir-ez-Zor governorate received the second largest number of IDP returnees with 5,273 spontaneous returns, about 3,000 of which returned from within the governorate, about 1,500 returned from Damascus governorate and 570 returnees recorded from Al-Hasakeh governorate. Aleppo governorate comes third with 4,367 returns while 3,290 returns were recorded in Dar’a and 2,000 returns were recorded in Homs governorate, followed by Hama governorate with 1,563 recorded spontaneous IDP returns.
Notes - The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns includes IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns referred in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from pervious years.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.