Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (September 2019) [EN/AR]

September 2019 Updates

In September 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 31,353 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of this returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with around 13,000 returnees, about 12,300 of which returned from within the governorate and about 750 returnees from Hama governorate. Deir-ez-Zor governorate received the second largest number of IDP returnees with 5,273 spontaneous returns, about 3,000 of which returned from within the governorate, about 1,500 returned from Damascus governorate and 570 returnees recorded from Al-Hasakeh governorate. Aleppo governorate comes third with 4,367 returns while 3,290 returns were recorded in Dar’a and 2,000 returns were recorded in Homs governorate, followed by Hama governorate with 1,563 recorded spontaneous IDP returns.

Notes - The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.