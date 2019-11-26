Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (October 2019) [EN/AR]

IDP Return Movements (October updates)

In October 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 71,415 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of these returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with around 47,250 returnees, 44,974 of which returned from within the governorate and about 2,280 returnees from Aleppo governorate. Deir-ez-Zor governorate received the second largest number of IDP returnees with 6,847 spontaneous returns, about 4,200 of which returned from within the governorate, about 1,350 returned from Al-Hasakeh governorate and around 750 returnees recorded from Damascus governorate. Aleppo governorate comes third with 3,922 returns while 2,640 returns were recorded in Ar-Raqqa and about 2,000 returns were recorded in Dar’a, Rural Damascus and Al-Hasakeh governorates in each.

Notes