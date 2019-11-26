26 Nov 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (October 2019) [EN/AR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Download PDF (880.96 KB)English version
Download PDF (1022.97 KB)Arabic version
Download PDF (861.9 KB)Turkish version

IDP Return Movements (October updates)

In October 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 71,415 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of these returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with around 47,250 returnees, 44,974 of which returned from within the governorate and about 2,280 returnees from Aleppo governorate. Deir-ez-Zor governorate received the second largest number of IDP returnees with 6,847 spontaneous returns, about 4,200 of which returned from within the governorate, about 1,350 returned from Al-Hasakeh governorate and around 750 returnees recorded from Damascus governorate. Aleppo governorate comes third with 3,922 returns while 2,640 returns were recorded in Ar-Raqqa and about 2,000 returns were recorded in Dar’a, Rural Damascus and Al-Hasakeh governorates in each.

Notes

  • The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
  • The IDP spontaneous returns includes IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
  • The IDP spontaneous returns referred in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from pervious years.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
