20 Dec 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (November 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Dec 2019
Download PDF (876.07 KB)English version
Download PDF (1022.92 KB)Arabic version
Download PDF (860.75 KB)Turkish version

IDP Return Movements (November updates)

In November 2019, the humanitarian community recorded about 54,400 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of these returns were recorded within Al-Hasakeh governorate with 27,900 returns. The second largest movement were to Aleppo governorate with around 8,200 returnees, about 6,600 of which returned from within the governorate and about 1,600 returnees from Idleb governorate. Deir-ez-Zor governorate received the third largest number of IDP returnees with 8,000 spontaneous returns, about 6,500 of which returned from within the governorate, about 900 returned from Damascus governorate and some returnees recorded from Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates. Idleb governorate comes forth with around 4,700 returns of which all returns recorded within the governorate. Dar’a and Homs governorates received about 2,500 and 1,200 returns respectively in November 2019.

Notes

  • The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
  • The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
  • The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.
