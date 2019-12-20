Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (November 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

IDP Return Movements (November updates)

In November 2019, the humanitarian community recorded about 54,400 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of these returns were recorded within Al-Hasakeh governorate with 27,900 returns. The second largest movement were to Aleppo governorate with around 8,200 returnees, about 6,600 of which returned from within the governorate and about 1,600 returnees from Idleb governorate. Deir-ez-Zor governorate received the third largest number of IDP returnees with 8,000 spontaneous returns, about 6,500 of which returned from within the governorate, about 900 returned from Damascus governorate and some returnees recorded from Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates. Idleb governorate comes forth with around 4,700 returns of which all returns recorded within the governorate. Dar’a and Homs governorates received about 2,500 and 1,200 returns respectively in November 2019.

