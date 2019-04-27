27 Apr 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (March 2019) [EN/AR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 27 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (474.93 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (558.01 KB)Arabic version

March 2019 Updates

During the month of March, the humanitarian community have tracked 34,322 spontaneous IDPs returnees in several areas across Syria. The largest number was in Hama Governorate, there have been 8,819 IDPs returned to their original areas within the governorate. The second largest was in Dar’a governorate where there have been 6,660 IDPs returned to their original communities due to a relative stability. In Aleppo governorate bout 5,000 IDPs returned to their communities after being displaced internally within the governorate. In Rural Damascus there have been 4,000 IDPs return to their original communities mainly from the same governorate. At the same period about 2,600 IDPs returned to their original communities within Damascus governorate, 1,700 IDPs returned to Idlib governorate, 1,400 IDPs returned to Homs governorate, 1,400 returned to Ar-Raqqa governorate and about 1,000 IDPs returned to their communities mainly from the same governorate after the situation is calmer.

Notes

  • The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns includes IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns referred in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking populationnumbers from pervious years

