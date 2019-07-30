Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (June 2019) [EN/AR]

June 2019 Updates

In June 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 21,652 spontaneous IDP returnees in several areas across Syria. The largest number of these returns were recorded in Deir-ez-zor governorate with 4,763 returnees, mostly from Al-Hasakeh and Damascus governorates. The second largest number of returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with 4,541 returnees who were almost exclusively displaced within the governorate. The trend in Idleb suggests that these individuals were displaced recently due to hostilities in northwest Syria, but remained close to their homes in order to return once violence in that particular area has ceased. The third largest number of IDP returnees with 4,077 spontaneous returns were registered in Dar’a governorate, mostly within the governorate, while Homs governorate followed with 3,836 returns, also mostly within the governorate.

