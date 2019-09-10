Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (July 2019) [EN/AR]

July 2019 Updates

In July 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 26,238 spontaneous IDP returnees in several areas across Syria. The largest of these returns were recorded in Aleppo governorate with 5,267 returnees, about 3,600 of which returned from within the governorate and about 1,000 returnees from Ar-Raqqa governorate. Deir-ez-zor governorate received the second largest number of IDP returnees with 5,150 spontaneous returns majority of which returned from Al Hasakeh governorate, while 4,375returns were recorded in rural Damascus and 4,269 were recorded in Homs governorate, followed by Dar’a Governorate with 1,810 recorded spontaneous returns.

Notes