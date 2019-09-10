10 Sep 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (July 2019) [EN/AR]

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Sep 2019
Download PDF (464.08 KB)English version
Download PDF (539.65 KB)Arabic version

July 2019 Updates

In July 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 26,238 spontaneous IDP returnees in several areas across Syria. The largest of these returns were recorded in Aleppo governorate with 5,267 returnees, about 3,600 of which returned from within the governorate and about 1,000 returnees from Ar-Raqqa governorate. Deir-ez-zor governorate received the second largest number of IDP returnees with 5,150 spontaneous returns majority of which returned from Al Hasakeh governorate, while 4,375returns were recorded in rural Damascus and 4,269 were recorded in Homs governorate, followed by Dar’a Governorate with 1,810 recorded spontaneous returns.

Notes

  • The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
  • The IDP spontaneous returns includes IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
  • The IDP spontaneous returns referred in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking populationnumbers from pervious years
