Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous returns Map (April 2019) [EN/AR]

April 2019 Updates

During the month of April, the humanitarian community have tracked 23,621 spontaneous IDPs returnees in several areas across Syria. The largest number was in Aleppo Governorate, there have been 5,167 IDPs returned to their communities within the governorate. The second largest was in Damascus governorate where there have been 4,106 IDPs returned to their original communities due to a relative stability. In Deir-ez-Zor governorate about 3,000 IDPs returned to their communities, and in Dar’a govenorate about 3,000 IDPs returned to their communities due to the relative stability. In Idlib governorate bout 2,600 IDPs returned to their communities after being displaced internally within the governorate. In Rural Damascus there have been 1,000 IDPs return to their original communities mainly from the same governorate. At the same period about 800 IDPs returned to their original communities from within Hama governorate. And about 600 IDPs returned to Homs goverorate from within the same governorate.

Notes