Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (June 2020) [EN//TR]
June 2020 updates
In June 2020, the humanitarian community recorded about 43,000 spontaneous IDP return movements in different locations across Syria, with almost fifty percent decrease compared to the previous month. During this month, most of the IDP return movements were concentrated in Aleppo and Idleb governorates in northwest Syria. More than 78 thousand of these return movements, amounting to 81%, occurred within and between Aleppo and Idlib governorates. The relative calm observed in the Idleb area since early March was likely the driver behind these movements as people who have been displaced from southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates during the hostilities between December 2019 and February 2020 returned to their communities of origin, albeit at a lower rate compared to the previous month. At the sub-district level, Ariha subdistrict in Idleb governorate and Atareb sub-district in western Aleppo governorate received about 10 thousand and 8 thousand spontaneous IDP return movements respectively while Ehsem sub-district in southern Idleb governorate received about 6 thousand spontaneous IDP return movements. Return movements to these three sub-districts make up for the 56% of the overall spontaneous IDP return movements. At the community level, Abzemo town in western Aleppo governorate and Ariha town in southern Idleb governorate received about 4 and 3 thousand spontaneous IDP return movements respectively while Aleppo city and Ehsem city in Idleb governorate received around 2 thousand spontaneous IDP return movements in June. Spontaneous IDP return movements in areas other than northwest Syria remained very low.
Notes:
The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.
