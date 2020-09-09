Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (July 2020)

In July 2020, the humanitarian community recorded about 32,000 spontaneous IDP return movements in different locations across Syria, marking about a seventy percent decrease in comparison to the previous month. than 25 thousand of these return movements, amounting to 79 percent, occurred within and between Aleppo and Idlib governorates. The relative calm observed in the Idleb area since early March was likely the driver behind these movements as people who have been displaced from southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates due to hostilities earlier in 2020 returned to their communities of origin along the frontlines, albeit at a much lower rate compared to the previous month.

At the sub-district level, Ariha sub-district in southern Idleb governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements with around nine thousand returns while Ehsem sub-district also in southern Idleb governorate received about four thousand spontaneous IDP return movements in July. Moreover, Atareb sub-district in western Aleppo governorate as well as Mhambal and Idleb subdistricts in Idleb governorate received about two thousand spontaneous IDP return movements each.

At the community level, Ariha town in southern Idleb governorate received the largest amount of return movements with around five thousand returns. Aleppo city and Nayrab town in Idleb governorate received about two thousand spontaneous IDP return movements each. Spontaneous IDP return movements in areas other than northwest Syria remained very low.

