Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (February 2020) [EN/TR]

February 2020 updates

In February 2020, the humanitarian community recorded about 21,000 spontaneous IDP returnee movements in different locations across Syria.

The majority of these returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with around 12,000 return movements from different governorates. Majority of return movements in Idleb governorate was recorded from within governorate with about 4,700 movements. Deir-ez-Zor and, Rural Damascus and Dar’a governorates received the second largest return movements with around 2,000 spontaneous IDP returns. In Aleppo governorate with around 1,500 returnee movements, about 1,400 of which returned from within the governorate. Damascus, Hama and Ar-Raqqa governorates received the least number of spontaneous return movements in the month of February.

