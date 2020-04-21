Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (February 2020) [EN/TR]
February 2020 updates
In February 2020, the humanitarian community recorded about 21,000 spontaneous IDP returnee movements in different locations across Syria.
The majority of these returns were recorded in Idleb governorate with around 12,000 return movements from different governorates. Majority of return movements in Idleb governorate was recorded from within governorate with about 4,700 movements. Deir-ez-Zor and, Rural Damascus and Dar’a governorates received the second largest return movements with around 2,000 spontaneous IDP returns. In Aleppo governorate with around 1,500 returnee movements, about 1,400 of which returned from within the governorate. Damascus, Hama and Ar-Raqqa governorates received the least number of spontaneous return movements in the month of February.
Notes
The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.
