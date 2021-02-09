Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (December 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

December 2020 updates

In December 2020, the humanitarian community recorded some 13,400 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria. Over 7,000 of these (54 percent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Jebel Saman in Aleppo governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in December, with around 2,200 returns, while Khan Shaykun in Idleb governorate and Ar-Raqqa in Ar-Raqqa governorate respectively received some 1,200 and 1,100 spontaneous IDP return movements. More than 700 spontaneous IDP return movements were received by Al-Thawrah sub-district in Ar-Raqqa governorate over the same period.

At the community level, Aleppo city in Aleppo governorate received the most return movements in December, recording around 2,100 returns. Khan Shaykun community in Idleb governorate and Ar-Raqqa city in Ar-Raqqa governorate respectively received some 1,200 and 1,100 spontaneous IDP return movements. Al-Thawrah town in Ar-Raqqa governorate received some 700 return movements, while Homs town in Homs governorate received some 500 return movements.

