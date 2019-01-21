21 Jan 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (December 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Jan 2019
December update

During the month of December, the humanitarian community have tracked (119,698) spontaneous IDPs returnees in several areas cross Syria. In Dar’a for example, it is estimated that there have been 54,000 IDP returns to areas of origin within the governorate since the territory returned under GOS control and services started being reactivated, albeit slowly. In Rural Damascus 26,168 IDPs returned to their original communities mainly from the same governorate as GoS started providing basic services. At the same period about 9,200 IDPs returned to their original communities within Aleppo governorate in GoS controlled areas and about 7,800 IDPs returned from Idleb to their communities in northern Hama countryside in GoS controlled areas. >> Other returns were also recorded as the security conditions improved, where about 2,700 IDPs returned within Idleb. Around 3,200 IDPs returned from Rural Damascus to Quneitra. About 1,200 people returned after being displaced within Quneitra and about 1,500 IDPs returned from Damascus to Deir-ez-zor.

Notes

  • The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and does not follow the definition of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns includes IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin. Spontaneous or self-organied returnees are those that return with no external support by the humanitarian community or by any authorities and rely on their means.

  • The IDP spontaneous returns referred in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

  • The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from pervious years.

