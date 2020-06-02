Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (April 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

April 2020 updates

In April 2020, the humanitarian community recorded about 105,000 spontaneous IDP returnee movements in different locations across Syria. This was a significant increase compared to previous months, (where the average return movements during the previous 12 months were about 33,000). This is most likely due to the relative calm observed on the ground following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in early March. IDPs who have been displaced from western Aleppo and Idleb governorates began to gradually return to their areas of origin.

For this month, 98% of all return movement occurred within and between Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

At sub-district level Ariha sub-district received about 40 thousand spontaneous IDP returnees while adjacent Ehsem sub-district received about 14 thousand spontaneous IDP returnees, which means that more than 54 thousand people (52% out of total returnees) arrived to two adjacent sub-districts. In addition, more than 12 thousand spontaneous IDP returnees arrived in Atareb sub-district.

At the community level, Ariha received about 20 thousand spontaneous IDP returnees, Arateb received 4,300, while Daret Azza, Sarmin and Rami received about 3,600 spontaneous IDP returnees each.