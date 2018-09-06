06 Sep 2018

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Tracking (July 2018)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (686.9 KB)

During the month of July, the largest number of IDP movements was recorded in Dar’a governorate, where Government of Syria forces continued the military operation against non-state armed groups (NSAGs), which started in mid-June. In Dar’a, the humanitarian community tracked 55,981 displacements during the month of July, of whom 41,123 were internal movement. A total of 9,847 people IDP movements from Dar’a to Idleb and Aleppo governorates were recorded, which reflect the movement of IDPs that occurred as a result of the local agreements reached between GoS forces and NSAGs in the south-west. Idleb governorate witnessed the second largest number of IDP movements. Aside from the internal displacement in Idleb, which is likely attributed to the continuous movement of IDPs in search of better conditions and job employment, the governorate received IDPs movements from Dar’a and Quneitra through local agreements. Additionally, 6,700 displacements from Idleb to Rural Damascus were recorded during the month of July. This could be attributed to the movement of IDPs who moved to the north-west as part of the local agreement reached in East Ghouta in April and May 2018 and decided to return due to the dire displacement conditions.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.