Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Tracking (July 2018)

During the month of July, the largest number of IDP movements was recorded in Dar’a governorate, where Government of Syria forces continued the military operation against non-state armed groups (NSAGs), which started in mid-June. In Dar’a, the humanitarian community tracked 55,981 displacements during the month of July, of whom 41,123 were internal movement. A total of 9,847 people IDP movements from Dar’a to Idleb and Aleppo governorates were recorded, which reflect the movement of IDPs that occurred as a result of the local agreements reached between GoS forces and NSAGs in the south-west. Idleb governorate witnessed the second largest number of IDP movements. Aside from the internal displacement in Idleb, which is likely attributed to the continuous movement of IDPs in search of better conditions and job employment, the governorate received IDPs movements from Dar’a and Quneitra through local agreements. Additionally, 6,700 displacements from Idleb to Rural Damascus were recorded during the month of July. This could be attributed to the movement of IDPs who moved to the north-west as part of the local agreement reached in East Ghouta in April and May 2018 and decided to return due to the dire displacement conditions.