29 May 2018

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Tracking (April 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original
Download PDF (2.04 MB)

April updates

During the month of April, the humanitarian community tracked 142,139 IDP movements in Syria. Although this represents over 60% decrease from the total displacements tracked in March 2018, the April displacement figure remains alarmingly high.

Aleppo governorate reported the highest figure with 65,511 IDP movements. This is largely attributed to the arrival of 18,488 IDPs from East Ghouta and East Qalamoun to the Euphrates Shield areas and Afrin district, by means of “evacuation” agreements. Furthermore, the movement of the Afrin IDPs within the governorate accounted for 43,122 displacements, as some IDPs moved within Tall Refaat sub-district and others returned to Afrin district, but not necessarily to their original communities. The second largest IDP movement figure was noted in Rural Damascus, where the humanitarian community tracked 43,984 displacements. This is largely attributed to the departure of the East Ghouta IDPs from the IDP sites, to which they escaped during the military operations East Ghouta witnessed in February and March. As of the end of April, it is estimated that around 44,000 IDPs remain present at these IDP sites. Idleb governorate reported 25,129 displacements during the month of April. The bulk of these displacements was caused by the East Ghouta evacuations, which accounted for 12,899 displacements.

Internal displacement, which is most likely linked to the inter-factional fighting between Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham and the Syria Liberation Front in the first three weeks of April, accounted for 6,430 displacements.

