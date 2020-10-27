Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (September 2020) [EN/TR]

September 2020 updates

In September 2020, the humanitarian community tracked some 57,000 IDP movements across Syria, with a forty percent increase compared to the previous month. During this month, the vast majority of IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 87 percent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates, similar to patterns observed in previous months. At the sub-district level; Afrin sub-district in Aleppo governorate received the largest amount of IDP movements with around 4,000 movements, while Ariha and Dana sub-districts in Idleb governorate received more than 3,000 IDP movements each. Idleb sub-district and Azaz, Bulbul and Atareb subdistricts in Aleppo governorate received around 3,000 IDP movements each.

Moreover, more than 2,000 IDP movements were recorded to have arrived in Sharan and Raju sub-districts in Aleppo and Darkosh and Maaret Tamsrin subdistricts in Idleb governorate. At the community level; Salaliyeh town in AlHasakeh governorate, Afrin town in Aleppo governorate and Idleb city received the largest amount of IDP movements – around 2,000 movements each in September. Ariha and Mreimin towns in Idleb governorate and A’zaz town in Aleppo governorate received more than 1,000 IDP movements each, while Harbanush town in Idleb governorate and Daret Azza town and Aleppo city received about 800 IDP movements each in September. Given the humanitarian situation on the ground, these movements are estimated to mostly be driven by economic incentives and factors such as access to services and livelihoods, in addition to the security situation characterised by explosive hazards and other incidents of violence.