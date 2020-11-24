Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (October 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

In October 2020, the humanitarian community tracked some 45,000 IDP movements across Syria, around twenty percent fewer than in September. The vast majority of IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 90 percent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates, similar to patterns observed in previous months.

At the sub-district level, Afrin sub-district in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of IDP movements with around 10,000 movements, while Idleb and Harim sub-districts in Idleb governorate each received almost 7,000 IDP movements. A’zaz sub-district in Aleppo governorate and Ariha subdistrict in Idleb governorate each received around 4,000 IDP movements, and more than 3,000 IDP movements were recorded to have arrived in Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate.

At the community level, Idleb city received the largest number of IDPs with around 2,000 movements this month. Ariha in Idleb governorate and Afrin, A’zaz and Khaldiyet Afrin towns in Aleppo governorate received more than 1,000 IDP movements each, while Lattakia city in Lattakia governorate and Betiya town in Idleb governorate each received some 800 IDP movements in October. Given the humanitarian situation on the ground, these movements are estimated to mostly be driven by economic incentives and access to services and livelihoods, as well as the security situation characterised by explosive hazards and a brief increase in hostilities at the end of the month.