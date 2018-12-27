Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (November 2018)

November update

During the month of November, the humanitarian community tracked 66,934 displacements across Syria. The largest IDPs movement of (40,000) were noticed in Idleb governorate representing the IDPs from Homs, Hama, and Aleppo governorates, as well as temporary displacements due to active fire exchange between the GoS forces and the NSAGs at the Demilitarized Zone in Idleb. The latter in particular was due to alleged chemical attacks on part of GOS-controlled area, which led to a retaliation with intensive airstrikes and mortar shelling in the southeast Idleb. In addition, about 3,446 IDPs were displaced from Deir ez-Zor to Al Hasaka, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo due to intensified military operations in ISIS-held areas eastern Deir-ez-Zor province. IDPs from other provinces across Syria have been moving in relatively small numbers in quest of better humanitarian conditions.