01 Nov 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (September 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (893.79 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (892.06 KB)Turkish version

September 2019 Updates

In September 2019, the humanitarian community tracked a total of 106,737 IDPs movement across Syria. The majority of this population, 58,607 individuals, were displaced to different locations in Idleb governorate with 57,824 IDPs being displaced within Idleb governorate while 683 individuals were displaced from north Hama and south Aleppo governorates to north Idleb governorate. The second largest population movement was recorded in Aleppo governorate with a total of 43,086 individuals, including 32,632 people arriving from Idleb governorate and 9,694 IDPs within Aleppo governorate and the rest from north Hama governorate. The third largest movement is recorded in Lattakia governorate where 1,515 people within/from different governorates tracked. Damascus, Dar’a and Quneitra are the three governorates that did not receive any internally displaced people in September 2019.

