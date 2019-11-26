26 Nov 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (October 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (853.04 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1014.32 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (854.63 KB)Turkish version

October 2019 Updates

In October 2019, the humanitarian community tracked a total of 144,493 IDPs movement across Syria. The majority of this population, 57,662 individuals, were displaced to different locations in Al-Hasakeh governorate with 57,557 IDPs being displaced within Al-Hasakeh governorate while 105 individuals were displaced from Ar-Raqqa governorate to Al-Hasakeh. The second largest population movement was recorded in Idleb governorate with a total of 28,937 individuals, including 25,609 people being displaced within Idleb governorate and 3,048 IDPs from Aleppo governorate and the rest from north Hama governorate. The third largest movement is recorded in Aleppo governorate with 27,390 people displaced. Of these, 17,075 people displaced within Aleppo governorate while 9,208 individuals moved from Idleb to Aleppo. Ar-Raqqa governorate comes fourth with 25,871 IDP arrivals in October 2019. Majority of IDP displacement in Ar-Raqqa is recorded as internal displacement with 23,199 movements.

