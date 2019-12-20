Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (November 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

November 2019 Updates

In November 2019, the humanitarian community tracked about 110,000 IDPs movements across Syria. Due to renewed escalation of hostilities in southern Idleb, a new displacement from Idleb and Aleppo governorates was observed with the majority of the displaced population moving within the Idleb ‘de-escalation’ area. Of the 46,480 individuals who are displaced to Idleb governorate, 43,600 IDPs were displaced from other parts of the governorate while 2,700 individuals were displaced from Aleppo to Idleb governorate. Similarly, the second largest population movement was recorded in Aleppo governorate with around 28,160 individuals, including 19,400 people arriving from Idleb governorate and 6,900 IDPs within Aleppo governorate and the rest from Ar-Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh governorates. Moreover, the military operation in Tal Abiad and Ras al Ain area in Ar-Raqqa and Hasakeh governorates also triggered a displacement in these areas. The third largest movement in November is recorded in Al-Hasakeh governorate with 15,600 movements of which 9,900 people displaced from within the governorate while the rest moved from Ar-Raqqa to Al-Hasakeh. Ar-Raqqa is the forth governorate where around 12,700 movements tracked in. About 11,200 of these movements are tracked within the governorate while about 1,000 movements were from Aleppo and 500 from Al-Hasakeh governorates.