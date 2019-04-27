Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (March 2019) [EN/AR]

During the month of March 2019, the humanitarian community tracked 109,828 IDPs displacements across Syria. The largest IDPs movements of 56,041 IDPs were noticed in Idlib governorate, the great majority of which was internal displacement within Idlib governorate with about 50,379 IDPs, while about 5,616 IDPs were displaced from Idlib governorate to the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo governorate. The second large displacement was tracked in Hama governorate with about 20,000 IDPs, the great majority of which were displaced from the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Hama to Idlib governorate with about 12,900 IDPs, while about 6,000 IDPs were displaced from the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Hama governorate to the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo governorate. A displacement of about 10,000 IDPs was tracked in the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo governorate, the great majority of which was internal displacement within the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo governorate with about 7,432 IDPs, while about 2,237 IDPs arrived from the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo to Idlib governorate.

These displacements were due to the intensified shelling, airstrikes and fighting between the GoS forces and the NSAGs along the Demilitarized Zone in east Idlib and northern Hama and west Aleppo countryside, and the flood and bad weather conditions in some areas in camps in north Idlib governorate. The third large displacement was tracked from Deir ez Zor governorate with about 19,892 IDPs, the great majority of which was tracked arriving to Al-Hasakeh governorate particularly in the Al Hol site. with about 18,836 IDPs, and with 992 IDPs were internally displaced within Deir ez Zor governorate. This displacement was due to the fighting between SDF backed by US led coalition against I