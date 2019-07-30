Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (June 2019) [EN/AR]

June 2019 Updates

In June 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 113,936 internally displaced people across Syria. More than 70%, 82,302 individuals, were displaced to locations in Idleb governorate with 70,300 being displaced within Idleb governorate and 11,561 individuals being displaced from Hama governorate. The second largest population movement was recorded in Aleppo governorate with a total of 27,741 individuals, including 10,793 arriving from Hama governorate, 11,507 from Idleb governorate, and 5,386 within Aleppo governorate. Overall, this large population movement is due to the ongoing violence in southern Idleb, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates where people from communities affected by airstrikes, shelling and ground fighting are fleeing to find safety.