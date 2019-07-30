30 Jul 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (June 2019) [EN/AR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (472.87 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (581.7 KB)Arabic version

June 2019 Updates

In June 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 113,936 internally displaced people across Syria. More than 70%, 82,302 individuals, were displaced to locations in Idleb governorate with 70,300 being displaced within Idleb governorate and 11,561 individuals being displaced from Hama governorate. The second largest population movement was recorded in Aleppo governorate with a total of 27,741 individuals, including 10,793 arriving from Hama governorate, 11,507 from Idleb governorate, and 5,386 within Aleppo governorate. Overall, this large population movement is due to the ongoing violence in southern Idleb, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates where people from communities affected by airstrikes, shelling and ground fighting are fleeing to find safety.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.