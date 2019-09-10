10 Sep 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (July 2019) [EN/AR]

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
Download PDF (469.92 KB)English version
Download PDF (580.48 KB)Arabic version

July 2019 Updates

In July 2019, the humanitarian community recorded 147,215 internally displaced people across Syria. The great majority of this population, 110,796 individuals, were displaced to locations in Idleb governorate with 103,906 being displaced within Idleb governorate and 6,678 individuals being displaced from Hama governorate. The second largest population movement was recorded in Aleppo governorate with a total of 16,124 individuals, including 14,219 arriving from Idlib governorate and 1,366 within Aleppo governorate. Overall, this large population movement is due to the ongoing violence in southern Idleb, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates where people from communities affected by airstrikes, shelling and ground fighting are fleeing to find safety. The third largest movement is recorded in Lattakia governorate where a total of 3,358 people from Hama governorate were tracked.

