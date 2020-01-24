24 Jan 2020

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (December 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (846.68 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (849.75 KB)Turkish version

December 2019 Updates

In December 2019, the humanitarian community recorded about 27,000 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of these returns were recorded within Aleppo governorate with 9,200 returns. The second largest return movement were to Deir-ez-Zor governorate with around 3,400 returnees, about 1,500 of which returned from within the governorate and about 1,400 returnees from Al-Hasakeh governorate. Ar-Raqqa governorate received the third largest number of IDP returnees with 3,100 spontaneous returns, about 2,800 of which returned from Aleppo governorate, with some 250 returnees from Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates. Al-Hasakeh, Rural Damascus, Hama and Dar'a governorates come forth with around 2,000 returns which are all from within governorates.

Notes
- The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
- The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
- The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
- The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.