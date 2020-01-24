Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (December 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

December 2019 Updates

In December 2019, the humanitarian community recorded about 27,000 spontaneous IDP returnees in different locations across Syria. The majority of these returns were recorded within Aleppo governorate with 9,200 returns. The second largest return movement were to Deir-ez-Zor governorate with around 3,400 returnees, about 1,500 of which returned from within the governorate and about 1,400 returnees from Al-Hasakeh governorate. Ar-Raqqa governorate received the third largest number of IDP returnees with 3,100 spontaneous returns, about 2,800 of which returned from Aleppo governorate, with some 250 returnees from Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates. Al-Hasakeh, Rural Damascus, Hama and Dar'a governorates come forth with around 2,000 returns which are all from within governorates.

Notes

- The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

- The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

- The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

- The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.