24 May 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements Map (April 2019) [EN/AR]

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (295.18 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (379.01 KB)Arabic version

April 2019 Updates

During the month of April 2019, the humanitarian community tracked 56,355 IDPs displacements across Syria. The largest IDPs movements of 34,863 IDPs were noticed in Idlib governorate, the great majority of which was internal displacement within Idleb governorate with about 18,822 IDPs, while about 11,776 IDPs were displaced from Idleb governorate to the opposition NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo governorate. The second large displacement was tracked in Aleppo governorate with about 21,081 IDPs, the great majority of which came from Idleb governorate as mentioned above, and the rest was internal displacement within the NSAGs controlled parts of Aleppo governorate with about 8,717 IDPs and about 600 IDPs from Hama governorate.

Note:

  • Due to change in methodolgy, IDP movements data for other governorates is not available.
  • A new category of IDPs is included in the infographics that shows the IDPs that arrived in previous month and stayed in a community for more than 30 days.
