Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (June 2020) [EN/TR]

June 2020 updates

IDPs departure from governorate IDP movements refer to the number of IDPs arrivals in communities and may include multiple/short term displacements.

In June 2020, the humanitarian community tracked about 59,000 IDP movements across Syria, which marks a six percent increase from the previous month. The vast majority of the IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria with 91% occurring within and between Aleppo and Idlib governorates similar to patterns observed in April and May 2020. The relative calm observed in the Idleb area since early March was likely the driver behind these movements as many IDPs who have been displaced once again from southern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates during the hostilities between December 2019 and February 2020 continued to return to their previous communities of displacement in these governorates. Additionally, some IDP families moved from areas close to the frontlines such as the Ariha sub-district in Idleb governorate

At the sub-district level, Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate and Atareb subdistrict in Aleppo governorate received around 8 and 7 thousand IDP movements respectively while Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate received about 6 thousand IDP movements. This distribution means that more than 20 thousand IDP movements (34% out of total movements) arrived in the same area that comprises these three adjacent sub-districts. Moreover, more than 5 thousand IDP movements arrived in Idleb (3 thousand) and Ariha (2 thousand) sub-districts in Idleb governorate.

At the community level, Atma, Idleb, Dana and Deir Hassan towns in Idleb governorate, Atareb town in Aleppo received around 1 thousand IDP movements each while Ariha, Zardana Mashehad and Abzemo towns in Idleb and Aleppo governorates received around 800 IDP movements each. IDP movements in areas other than northwest Syria remained very low.