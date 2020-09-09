Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (July 2020)

In July 2020, the humanitarian community tracked about 58,600 IDP movements across Syria, which is almost the same number of displacements with the previous month. The vast majority of the IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria with 91% occurring within and between Aleppo and Idlib governorates similar to patterns observed in previous months.

At the sub-district level, Atareb sub-district in Aleppo governorate and Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate received around eight and six thousand IDP movements respectively while Ariha and Maaret Tamsrin sub-districts in Idleb governorate and Afrin and Jarablus sub-districts in Aleppo governorate received more than three thousand IDP movements.

Moreover, more than five thousand IDP movements were recorded to have arrived in A’zaz (three thousand) and Bulbul (two thousand) subdistricts in Aleppo governorate.

At the community level, Ariha town in Idleb governorate, Afrin town in Aleppo received around two thousand IDP movements each while Sarmada town in Idleb and Atareb, Zoghra and Abin Samaan towns in Aleppo governorates received more than one thousand IDP movements each. Given the humanitarian situation on the ground, it is estimated that these movements are predominantly associated with the desire to access services and livelihoods opportunities and were not in general in relation to conflict.