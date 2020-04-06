Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (February 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

February 2020 updates

In February 2020, the humanitarian community tracked about 752,000 IDPs movements across Syria. Hostilities in northwest Syria that intensified throughout the month were the primary reason for the displacement movements. As hostilities expanded rapidly, affecting areas along the frontlines in the Idleb area and western Aleppo countryside, more and more people were forced to flee from their homes to find safety in northern parts of Idleb governorate and in northern Aleppo governorate. As a result, the largest population movement is recorded in Idleb governorate with about 454,000 IDPs movements, including 314,000 movements from within Idleb governorate and 139,000 displacement movements from Aleppo governorate. In Aleppo governorate around 291,000 IDPs movements were recorded, including 224,000 movements arriving from within Aleppo governorate and 66,000 movements from Idleb governorate.

The third-largest movement in February is recorded in Al-Hasakeh governorate with around 3,000 displacements of which 2,000 displacements within the governorate while the rest from Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa and few from Deir-ez-Zor governorates. In Ar-Raqqa governorate around 1,400 IDPs movements reported. Lattakia governorate received around 900 movements from several governorates in Syria including Idleb, Aleppo, Homs, Tartous and Hama governorates. In Deir-ez-Zor and Tartous governorates, about 800 IDP movements reported in the month of February.