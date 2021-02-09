Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (December 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

December 2020 updates

In December 2020, the humanitarian community tracked some 43,000 IDP movements across Syria, similar to numbers tracked in November. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 92 percent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Dana in Idleb governorate and Ghandorah, Bulbul and Sharan in Aleppo governorate each received around 2,800 IDP movements in December. Afrin sub-district in Aleppo governorate received around 2,700 movements while Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate and Raju sub-district in Aleppo governorate each received some 2,500 IDP movements. At the community level, Tal Aghbar - Tal Elagher community in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 2,000 movements in December, followed by some 1,000 IDP movements received by Afrin community in Aleppo governorate. Around 800 IDP movements were received by Sheikh Bahr community in Aleppo governorate and Ar-Raqqa city in Ar-Raqqa governorate, and Lattakia city in Lattakia governorate, Koknaya community in Idleb governorate and Azaz community in Aleppo governorate each received some 600 IDP movements this month. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods, and facilitated by reduced levels of shelling compared to preceding months.