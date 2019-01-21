21 Jan 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (December 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
December update

During the month of December 2018, the humanitarian community tracked 58,549 IDPs displacements across Syria. The largest IDPs movements of 33,163I DPs were noticed in Idleb governorate, the great majority of which was internal displacement within Idlib governorate with about 31,000 IDPs, while about 4,600 IDPs were displaced east Idlib governorate to west Aleppo countryside. This displacements was due to active fire exchange between the GoS forces and the NSAGs along the Demilitarized Zone in east Idlib and northern Hama countryside where about 1,400 IDPs displaced from northern Hama communities to southern Idlib governorate. Exchange of fire and the GoS forces shelling to west Aleppo countryside as well as deterioration in the security situation in north Aleppo countryside caused internal displacement of 5,525 IDPs with in Aleppo Governorate. Meanwhile the US backed military operations against ISIL in Deir-Ezor resulted in displacement of about 6,000 IDPs within Deir-Zzor Governorate and about 4,000 IDPs to Al Hasakeh governorate. While skirmishes between the NSAGs and the GoS forces caused displacement of about 800 ODPs in northern Lattakia countryside. IDPs from other provinces across Syria have been moving in relatively small numbers in quest of better humanitarian conditions.

