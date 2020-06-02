Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (April 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

April 2020 updates

In April 2020, the humanitarian community tracked about 101,000 IDP movements across Syria, with a slight increase from the previous month.

During this month, the IDP movements continued in the same manner as the previous months, as most of these movements were concentrated in the north-west areas of Syria, In more detail, 96% of all movements this month occurred within and between Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

The majority of these movements are likely due to the relative calm that reportedly prevailed in the area after 6 March following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement. In particular, IDPs who had been previously displaced to western Aleppo and southern Idleb from other parts of northwest Syria and who were displaced once again as the hostilities began to impact these areas reportedly came back to their former places of displacement.

At sub-district level Dana sub-district received more than 14 thousand IDP movements while Atareb sub-district received about 11 thousand IDP movements and Daret Azza sub-district about 8 thousand IDP movements, which means that more than 32 thousand IDP movements (30% out of total movements) arrived in the same area that extends to 3 adjacent sub-districts. On the other side, more than 12 thousand IDP movements arrived in Idlib and Ariha adjacent sub-districts (7 thousand to Ariha and 5 thousand to Idleb).

At the community level, Daret Azza city received 5,600 IDP movements, Ariah city received 3,800 IDP movements and Sarmada received 3,200 IDP movements, while Ras Al Ain city in Al-hasakeh governorate, Atareb, Benech, Idleb, Termanin, Bab El Hawa, and Dana communities received around 2,000 IDP movements each.