08 May 2019

Syrian Arab Republic - Areesheh Camp: Impact of flooding on Areesheh Camp - April 2019

Map
from UNOSAT, REACH Initiative
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.81 MB)

Areesheh camp is located on Buhayrat Al Basil reservoir on the Khabur river in Al Hasakeh governorate. Starting in December 2018, heavy rains caused flooding of much of the original camp. In response, many residents moved to an unplanned extension about 350m to the west of the original camp. An estimated total of 8,900 people reside in both sections of the camp as of April 2019.

Methodology: Estimated shelter counts and flood extent were determined by REACH, using satellite imagery provided by UNOSAT.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.