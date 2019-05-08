Syrian Arab Republic - Areesheh Camp: Impact of flooding on Areesheh Camp - April 2019

Areesheh camp is located on Buhayrat Al Basil reservoir on the Khabur river in Al Hasakeh governorate. Starting in December 2018, heavy rains caused flooding of much of the original camp. In response, many residents moved to an unplanned extension about 350m to the west of the original camp. An estimated total of 8,900 people reside in both sections of the camp as of April 2019.

Methodology: Estimated shelter counts and flood extent were determined by REACH, using satellite imagery provided by UNOSAT.