Syria - North West Syria: Commonly reported movement intentions of IDPs in northern Aleppo and Idleb governorates - 02 March 2020

This map shows IDP movement intentions, as reported by Key Informants (KIs) in 218 assessed communities reporting more than 300 IDP arrivals since 15 January 2020 in northern Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

Data was collected by REACH for the Emergency Needs Tracking assessment on the 2nd of March 2020.

Of the communities that reported IDPs intending to leave in the next two weeks, the map shows the sub-districts that are reported as the primary intended destinations. The intended destinations that are reported more commonly are shown in a darker colour, whereas lighter colours denote a lower proportion of communities reporting movement intentions to that location.