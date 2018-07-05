South-west Syria | Forced Displacement, Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 05/07/2018
Published on 05 Jul 2018 — View Original
Total IDPs
17 June - 5 July
320 000
- Sustained hostilities in south-west Syria since 17 June have led to more than 320 000 IDPs as of 5 July. Of those, approximately 60 000 IDPs remain stuck in proximity to the Al Nasib/Jaber border crossing with Jordan, while significant numbers have moved towards Quneitra governorate.
- Initial estimates indicate that approx. 12 000 - 15 000 people have crossed into GoS-held areas in Dara’a Governorate, since the establishment of humanitarian corridors by the GoS on 27 June. Many of the IDPs are making their way towards the Jbab shelter and approx. 2 000 people have crossed into Sweida Governorate.