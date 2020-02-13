North West Syria: Situation Overview (As of 10 February 2020)

Situation Overview

Civilians living in northwest Syria have been enduring a drastically worsening humanitarian situation as hostilities continue to intensify since November 2019.

From 1 December 2019 to 9 February 2020, nearly 689,098 people – around 80% of whom are women and children – were displaced in northwest Syria, mostly from large population centers such as Saraqab, Ariha and Ma’arrat An Nu’man, as well as smaller towns and villages in other parts of southern Idleb governorate.

Many have been displaced multiple times, with each new displacement compounding existing risks and vulnerabilities.