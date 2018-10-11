Sudan | Refugees, IDPs and Malnutrition - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/10/2018

Total number of Sudanese IDPs in need: 1.997 million

Total number of South Sudanese Refugees (15 Sep 2018): 761 889

Including:

Pre-December 2013 352 212

Post-December 2013 409 677

Eritrean and Ethiopian refugees and asylum seekers in Eastern Sudan: 131 816

Including:

118 035 Eritrean

13 781 Ethiopian

People living at crisis or emergency level of food insecurity (HNO 2018): 4.8 million

IPC: 6 million people in Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) phases in July 2018

Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) caseload: 2.47 million children, pregnant and lactating women

Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) caseload: 694 000 children