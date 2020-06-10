Sudan
Sudan: Humanitarian Response Plan Target Reached for Q1 2020 - Monitoring breakdown by states
Attachments
- Download map (PDF | 282.01 KB | North Darfur)
- Download map (PDF | 287.63 KB | South Darfur)
- Download map (PDF | 191.53 KB | West Darfur)
- Download map (PDF | 192.94 KB | East Darfur)
- Download map (PDF | 241.48 KB | Central Darfur)
- Download map (PDF | 138.88 KB | Blue Nile)
- Download map (PDF | 209.79 KB | West Kordofan)
- Download map (PDF | 252.45 KB | South Kordofan)
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.