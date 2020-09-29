Sudan | Flood Situation - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 29/09/2020

EU Civil protection Mechanism (UCPM) response

On 11 September, the European Union announced EUR 1 million in humanitarian funding to respond to the current floods in Sudan.

On 11 September, Sudan requested assistance via the UCPM.

Between 16 and 21 September, Spain, France and Italy have offered have offered in-kind assistance to Sudan through the UCPM.

More than 500,000 items (around 50 tons) were offered, including shelter, WASH* products and non-food items.