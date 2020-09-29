Sudan

Sudan | Flood Situation - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 29/09/2020

Format
Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

EU Civil protection Mechanism (UCPM) response

  • On 11 September, the European Union announced EUR 1 million in humanitarian funding to respond to the current floods in Sudan.

  • On 11 September, Sudan requested assistance via the UCPM.

  • Between 16 and 21 September, Spain, France and Italy have offered have offered in-kind assistance to Sudan through the UCPM.

  • More than 500,000 items (around 50 tons) were offered, including shelter, WASH* products and non-food items.

  • A large part of the assistance has already been delivered to the Sudanese authorities.

Related Content