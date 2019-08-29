Sudan | Flood Situation - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 29/08/2019
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Map
Published on 29 Aug 2019 — View Original
Impact Overview
Heavy rains has been affecting several States of Sudan since the second week of August, triggering floods and causing 59 fatalities.
More than 245,000 people are affected, approximately 32,000 houses destroyed and at least 16,000 damaged.