Sudan Education Sector: WASH in schools infrastructure severity map (updated October 2020)

BACKGROUND

In the context of COVID19, significant humanitarian assistance is required to ensure that children can attend school in a safe learning environment. In Sudan, approximately 30% of schools do not have any functional latrines and fewer than 50% of schoolchildren have access to soap and water for handwashing at school. Temporary handwashing stations, latrine and handwashing construction and long-term sustainable solutions for the provision of clean water to schools are required. This map shows the localities of Sudan most in need of WASH in Schools assistance, ranked by severity level according to the below indicators.