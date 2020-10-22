Sudan Education Sector: Basic education enrolment severity map (2017-2018) (updated October 2020)

Background

This map represents the percentage of primary school-aged children (6-13) enrolled at school in each locality during the 2017-2018 academic year (latest Education Management Information System school enrolment data). IDP, refugee and nomadic children are most likely to be out of school. In some states, there is also gender disparity in access to education. It is estimated that more than 2 million primary school-aged children were out of school during the 2017-2018 school year.